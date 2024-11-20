SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,663,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,545,202 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $939,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.72. 102,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,980. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

