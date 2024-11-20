Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Up 0.6 %

WWD stock opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Woodward has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 7,913 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $1,385,803.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,921.43. The trade was a 40.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock worth $4,907,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.