Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 263,898 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,898 shares during the quarter. Rogers comprises 2.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $72,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $4,001,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Rogers by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 34.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 20.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $138.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $45,269.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $478,808. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.