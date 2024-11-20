Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 72,977 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $39,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,825. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $750.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $25,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

