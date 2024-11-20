Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 31,448 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,215,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $345,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,045.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Saturday, November 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

NYSE FMS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,226. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

