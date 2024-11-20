GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $17,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after buying an additional 1,773,020 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.7% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,496,254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,398,000 after purchasing an additional 554,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GSK by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after buying an additional 569,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 19.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. 1,330,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

