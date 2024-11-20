Insider Buying: WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Insider Acquires 1,200,000 Shares of Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Free Report) insider Josef El-Raghy bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,600.00 ($100,392.16).
WIA Gold Price Performance
About WIA Gold
WIA Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, copper, and base metal properties in Namibia and Cote d'lvoire. It primarily focuses on the exploration of the Cote d'lvoire projects, which comprise the Bouaflé, Mankono, and Issia; and Bocanda projects, which covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers in southern Cote d'lvoire.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WIA Gold
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for WIA Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIA Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.