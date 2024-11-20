Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 133.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.56.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,183.41. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $685,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,777. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $521.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

