Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires Shares of 1,477 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $230.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $176.91 and a 1-year high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.