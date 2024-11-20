JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.76 (LON:JUGI)

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JUGI opened at GBX 306.35 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 326.29. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 278 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($4.82). The company has a market cap of £421.01 million, a PE ratio of 315.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income

In other news, insider Hannah Philp acquired 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £4,995.78 ($6,339.82). 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income Plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

