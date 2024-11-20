Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $124.72 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,310,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,733 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $124,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 120.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,900. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

