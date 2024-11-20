Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $353.29 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.94. The company has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.01, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

