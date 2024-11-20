Investors Purchase High Volume of TORM Call Options (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,310 call options on the company. This is an increase of 400% compared to the typical volume of 862 call options.

TORM Stock Up 0.7 %

TRMD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 454,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. TORM has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TORM by 18.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TORM

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.