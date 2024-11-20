Investors Purchase High Volume of TORM Call Options (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,310 call options on the company. This is an increase of 400% compared to the typical volume of 862 call options.
TORM Stock Up 0.7 %
TRMD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 454,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. TORM has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $40.47.
TORM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on TRMD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TORM from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TORM
About TORM
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
Read More
