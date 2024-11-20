iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 79,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 162,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 663,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,032,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

