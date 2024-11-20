Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

DFP opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

