Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Announces Dividend of GBX 19

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Yü Group Price Performance
Shares of YU opened at GBX 1,850 ($23.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.43 million, a P/E ratio of 876.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,628.90. Yü Group has a 52 week low of GBX 982 ($12.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,970 ($24.97).
About Yü Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yü Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Super Micro Computer : AI Growth Potential vs. Investor Doubts
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Instacart: Is it Time to Back Up the Cart on the Stock?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Insiders Selling Into 3 Rallies: Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.