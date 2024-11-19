Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $132,875,601 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $847.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $739.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $848.45. The firm has a market cap of $362.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.