EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of EZFill as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Stock Performance

Shares of EZFL opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. EZFill has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

