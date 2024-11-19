Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $7.47 on Friday. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.