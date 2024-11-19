Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 114.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 143.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. The trade was a 41.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,307,295. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

NYSE:TYL opened at $601.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $631.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $593.78 and a 200-day moving average of $547.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

