Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $24,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Landstar System by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $183.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.39 and a 1 year high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

