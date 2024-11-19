GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $908,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,110 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.35.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $182.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

