Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Stock Down 1.7 %

MAS stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.