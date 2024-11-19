GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.52.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,711 shares of company stock worth $47,477,232 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $212.77 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.86 and a 1 year high of $215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.12.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

