Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.59.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

