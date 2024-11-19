Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

