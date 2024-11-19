GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,781,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 162.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

ROP stock opened at $549.37 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $508.22 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $552.31 and its 200-day moving average is $548.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

