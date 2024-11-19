Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) CTO Sells 25,900 Shares

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $425,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,982.52. The trade was a 33.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Metin Kurtoglu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Metin Kurtoglu sold 34,400 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $632,616.00.
Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of RNAC stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.
Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on RNAC
About Cartesian Therapeutics
Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cartesian Therapeutics
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.