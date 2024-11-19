Barclays Cuts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $26.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of COLD opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

