PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.38.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
PAR Technology Trading Down 0.8 %
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
