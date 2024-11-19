PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PAR opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

