Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 103 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $485.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 50.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

