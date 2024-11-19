Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $51,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Melius lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 38.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 23.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $255.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

