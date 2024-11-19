Amara Financial LLC. Makes New $21.75 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,750,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 20.8% of Amara Financial LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,167,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $332.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.18 and a 52 week high of $342.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

