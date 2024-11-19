Bruni J V & Co. Co. Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home makes up about 6.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $60,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 691,711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,955,000 after acquiring an additional 654,541 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,098,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $5,950,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $4,824,526.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,798.50. This represents a 38.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,356,683. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.