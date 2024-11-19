AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $708,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Dominion Energy by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 79.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

