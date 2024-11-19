George Kaiser Family Foundation Increases Stock Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hurco Companies comprises approximately 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Hurco Companies stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

Insider Activity at Hurco Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,156,217.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Articles

