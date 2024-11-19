Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The trade was a 16.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alarm.com by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.