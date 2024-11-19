Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $409.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.97. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $421.78.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

