Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Declines By 8.6%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. Analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. First Beijing Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 175.0% during the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,639,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,290,000 after buying an additional 3,588,469 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,518,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,534,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,511,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

