AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.61 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

