Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Lessened by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises 3.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $32,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

