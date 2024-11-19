Belmont Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after buying an additional 299,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.