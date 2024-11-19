MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,216.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,096.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

