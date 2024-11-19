Vertex Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

