Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 1,853 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

