Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155,103 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

