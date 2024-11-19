InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IVT. Compass Point boosted their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

IVT opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 339.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter worth $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

