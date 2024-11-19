Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $20,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 269.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 90.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $114.51.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

