GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,359 shares of company stock valued at $36,209,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $587.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $856.47 and a 200-day moving average of $828.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $535.39 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

