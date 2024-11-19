Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 220,692 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $29,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 362,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 157,982 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,731 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after buying an additional 59,919 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

